Saudi Arabian Professional League club Al Nassr on Wednesday threw a party to celebrate their winger Ahmed Musa who was this week named Nigeria’s best player for the year 2018.

Musa picked the award at the 2018 AITEO/NFF Football Awards ceremony which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on Monday.

The award capped a remarkable year for the 26-year-old who shone for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Musa scored two goals at the global soccer fiesta and also helped Nigeria secure their only win in Russia against Iceland.

The Al Nassr star beat off competition from Shanghai Shenhua’s Odion Ighalo and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi to succeed Victor Moses who won the award last year.

The former Leicester City player also won the Goal of The Year award.

His Al Nassr teammate Ali Akaibari was also honoured for graduating from the University with a bachelor degree in Gymnastics.

“ALNASSR administration had a celebration party for @Ahmedmusa718 for winning the best Nigerian player 2018 award, for @Alkaibari_A for graduating from the university with BA in Gymnastics,” reads a tweet on the Al Nassr official Twitter handle.

The former CSKA Moscow star has scored 17 goals in 81 appearances for Nigeria.