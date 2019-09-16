<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasser Al Khater, the Chief Executive Officer of the 2022 World Cup which is being hosted by Qatar, has reiterated that the next edition of the global extravaganza will be historic and unique in its own right.

In fact, this is the first time that a Middle-East nation is hosting the World Cup and only the second time the event will be held in Asia. Importantly, all the venues for the 2022 World Cup are very close by, meaning travel times are reduced for the fans and players alike.

The exposure to Qatari culture and various avenues of entertainment that the country has to offer will ensure that the fans will enjoy an amazing time when the 2022 edition rolls along, feels Al Khater.

“The fact that it (World Cup) is happening in Qatar is historic. It’s unique in its own right. There are a lot of people that will be introduced to our culture that they haven’t been exposed to in the past, whether it is desert safaris, camping in the deserts, dune-bashing in the desert, being able to go for a swim (in the ocean),” he told Goal.

“There are different flavours of our food. Also, Qatar has mixed societies – people from over 100 countries live here. It is a cosmopolitan culture but it retains a lot of heritage and there is a lot in terms of entertainment. I think the fact that all stadiums are close-by and with all the entertainment opportunities, we will put forward a very interesting and amazing World Cup.”

The high-ranking official of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) also stated his happiness with the progress of the infrastructural projects leading up to the World Cup. He asserted that all the major work has been completed when it comes to stadiums and accessibility networks.

“Thankfully, we’ve always been on schedule and we’re still on schedule. We’re happy with the progress we are making with the stadiums. Additionally, we’re happy with the progress on all infrastructure. The road networks are all coming to a completion. They will be readywell ahead of the World Cup,” he said.

“Also, the first line of the metro has been opened already. It was used for our FA Cup final, the Emir’s Cup. Many people used the metro and continue to use the metro. Hopefully, in the next few months, the rest of the lines will be open.

“In terms of infrastructure and delivery, we are very happy and very comfortable. Now what’s left is more of the softer parts – the organisational plans, plans for experience of the fans, experience of all the visitors whether the delegations or the media.”

Al Khater also took the opportunity to highlight the fact that with FIFA working in collaberation with the SC, the projects are speeding ahead in a quick and integral manner.

“Also now FIFA and Qatar are now working together under this joint venture – the Qatar 2022 SC. It’s a new operating model between us and FIFA. It brings together a lot more integration and it’s a different model than used in the past. Things are moving forward in a very good way.”