<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa United hitman Ibrahim Sunusi says he’s ready to improve from his performance of last season in the Nigeria Professional Football League, where he scored ten goals.

Sunusi find the back of the net on ten occasions to share the 2018/2019 NPFL golden boot with Akwa United attacker Mfon Udoh.

However the feat didn’t go unnoticed as he was rewarded with a call up to the Nigerian U-23 national team that defeated Sudan 5-1 on aggregate to book their place in a Olympic qualifying tournament in Egypt later this year.

Speaking ahead of upcoming new Nigerian football league season, the player said he’s aware of the expectations from the fans and he’s ready to keep proving himself.

“I know that all eyes are on me now after emerging as the highest goal scorer last season and I am eager to always put in my best to ensure that I do not disappoint anybody.”

“I am not under any pressure because my involvement in the Nigerian league with Nasarawa United has been of help to me,” he added.

Sunusi scored once and assisted two goals U23 5-0 thumping of Sudan in the 2019 U23 AFCON qualifier played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba last week, the player said he’s happy with his performance.

“I am happy with the goal that I scored which is my first for the national team,” “I hope to do more with more opportunities given to me,” he concluded.