Nasarawa United secured hard fought 2-1 win over Rangers international of Enugu in Wednesday’s rescheduled Nigeria professional football league game at the Lafia township stadium.

The highly entertaining game produces some big moments, but it was the Solid Miners who came out on top after 90 minutes.

Israel Abia who returned into the squad after being left out the game against Sunshine Stars scored the opener of the game for Rangers in 4th minutes of the game, after he fired in from a direct free kick to registered his 9th goal of the season.





The however didn’t last long as the home side hit back immediately after the restart as the home side were awarded a penalty after Isaac Loute upends Ohanachom in the box and the ref points at the spot.

Abubakar Lawal stepped up and converted the penalty to level the scores, as both sides went into the break level.

Nasarawa then took the lead seven minutes after the restart when Full-back Abdullahi Abubakar overlaps before hitting a low cross which is deflected back to him and he gracefully fires in the rebound from a tight angle.

Rangers however piled on a late pressure in search for an equalizer, but it was Nasarawa United who held on to claim the maximum points and moved out of the relegation for the first time since match day two.