Nasarawa United to storm Abuja for unity pre-season tourney

Nasarawa United Football Club have concluded plans to participate in the One-Week Unity Pre-Season Tournament holding in Abuja from 30th October to 5th November.

This, according to the Club’s Media Officer, Amos Eche, will be part of the team’s preparations ahead of the new domestic football league season.

The AITEO Cup finalist will be joined by fellow Premiership League sides, Plateau United, Lobi Stars, Kwara United, and Niger Tornadoes.

While Nigeria National League clubs expected at the tournament will include ABS, NAF, EFCC, FRSC, And Kogi United.

According to the coordinator of the tournament and ace journalist, Patrick Ngwaogu, the tournament is specifically meant for teams within the North Central part of the country.