Abdullahi Osanga, the Chairman of Nasarawa United Football Club of Lafia, on Monday said the club would issue identification cards to its team’s supporters for the upcoming season.

Osanga told newsmen in Lafia that the move was aimed at easily identifying supporters when the need arises.

“Discussions have been concluded with the representatives of the supporters on this, while a representative of the club has been given the task of ensuring all supporters were properly identified on match days.’’

He said the decision was taken as a security measure to easily identify supporters who may engage in any violent incident on match days.

The club chairman said this would assist the club in taking necessary disciplinary actions against such erring supporter(s).

He added that the step would also afford the club to properly identify its supporters.

“It will help us differentiate our supporters from other football lovers who are in the stadium to enjoy the game of football, and I have told them this,’’ Osanga said.

He explained that the club embarked on the identification process in case of a problem in the stadium or a security breach.

“We want to know who exactly should be held responsible.

“The card will be issued with a vest and a number on it. We don’t want anyone to feel threatened in the stadium,” the club chairman said.

Osanga also revealed that the club had met with corporate and private establishments in a bid to secure partnership and sponsorship deals.