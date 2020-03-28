<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Due to uncertainties surrounding the national lockdown owing to the increasing effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic, the Management of Nasarawa United Football Club, Lafia, having met with the coaching crew of the Club, has further extended the existing break period for the club’s players and officials for one week.

According to the Chairman of the Club, Barr. Isaac Danladi, the tentative resumption date for the team will now be 5th April, 2020, but added that the said date is still subject to change, depending on further directives by Management of the Club.

While appreciating the various measures put in place by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Nasarawa State Government, the Nigerian Football Federation, the League Management Company and the Nasarawa State Football Association to have a free COVID-19 society, the Management wishes to further advise its players, coaching crew and other staff of the Club to adhere to laid down precautionary measures like regular hand washing, use of hand sanitiser, maintain social distancing, stay at home, avoid crowded areas, dab while coughing or sneezing, and observe personal and environmental hygiene to avoid contracting the virus.





The Management calls on the general public to be conscious of the virus and observe all the precautionary measures put in place to nip it in the bud.

It also appreciate its fans for the support they have been giving to the team for the successes recorded so far and plead with them to sustain the tempo in order to maintain its current high-flying form in subsequent games.

It would be recalled that Nasarawa United had earlier embarked on a ten-day break, which started on 20th and expected to end on Sunday, 29th March, 2020, for its players and coaches, in compliance with directives from the League Management Company, LMC, and Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, as precautions against the deadly Coronavirus outbreak which has claimed thousands of lives around the world and scuttled global economies.