Nasarawa united FC coach Bala Nkiyu has expressed shock over the unfortunate death of Martins Chineme who slumped just a minute into the second half of the NPFL match day 23 fixture against Katsina united at the Lafia stadium and was pronounced dead just on arrival at the hospital in Lafia.

Nkiyu speaking in a chat with brila.net mourned the deceased and lamented the unfortunate incident which marred what would have been a good day in the office for the team with a resounding victory against their opponent.





He also added that the late Chineme have had game time in the last five consecutive league games without any sign of fatigue to have suspected anything going wrong.

“There is nobody that will be happy with this kind of situation. It’s a good thing we won the natch but we cannot be happy losing anybody, it’s just unfortunate this is the fifth match he has played in consecutively so we are not even talking of fatigue not to talk of sicknesses.”