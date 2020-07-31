



Napoli have confirmed the signing of Victor Osimhen from Lille.

Osimhen moves to Naples for a fee reported to be in the region of €50m and he has signed a five-year deal.





A Nigerian international striker, the 21-year-old only joined Lille from Charleroi last summer but he took Ligue 1 by storm, netting 18 goals and contributing six assists in all competitions.

A great finisher and a hard working presser, he is an excellent addition to Gennaro Gattuso’s squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.