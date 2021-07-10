Napoli, Roma want Chelsea to lower Emerson Palmieri asking price

Napoli and Roma are interested in Emerson Palmieri, but Chelsea will need to lower their around £17m valuation of the Italy left-back.

Palmieri, who is set to start for Italy in the Euro 2020 Final against England on Sunday, has been told he can leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 26-year-old is through to be keen on a return to Italy and new Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has confirmed he has spoken to Emerson about a potential reunion, having worked with him at Roma.

It has also been suggested Palmieri could return to Roma to replace Leonardo Spinazzola, who has been ruled out for up to eight months after rupturing his Achilles.