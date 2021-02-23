



Victor Osimhen will be assessed daily and gradually resume training following his head injury scare in Napoli’s 4-2 away defeat at Atalanta on Sunday.

Osimhen, 22, fell awkwardly after a collision with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero and hit his head on the ground during the closing stages of the game.

The striker was immediately stretchered off and rushed to the hospital.

He spent the night at the hospital as a precaution and was released on Monday.





“Victor Osimhen in the morning underwent clinical examinations and diagnostic tests at the Pineta Grande Clinic with Dr. Alfredo Bucciero and Dr. Elpidio Pezzella who gave negative results,”reads a statement on the club’s official website .

“The player will take a few days of rest and will gradually resume training. The player’s condition will be assessed daily.”

The Nigeria international is expected to miss Thursday’s Europa League Round of 32 return leg clash against Granada.