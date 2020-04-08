<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has dropped the asking price of Real Madrid and Barcelona target Fabian Ruiz.

The report in Mundo Deportivo says Napoli have lowered their asking price for Ruiz down to £52m with the midfielder looking set to leave the Serie A side in the summer.

De Laurentiis previously maintain his stance on selling the Spanish for £70m or above but with the current situation, he has lowered his asking price for the Spanish midfielder.





Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in bringing back the former Real Betis youngster to La Liga.

Ruiz, 24, has been impressive for Napoli since he arrived in 2018 and his performance has attracted the La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Madrid is expected to free up some space in their squad by selling some of their players to accommodate new signing while Barcelona could move on Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal at the end of the season.