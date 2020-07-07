



Napoli are, according to the Telegraph, preparing to sell Kalidou Koulibaly to the Premier League this summer, hoping to make back the possible money spent on Lille forward, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been in Naples to discuss a possible transfer to the San Paolo and Napoli patron Aurelio De Laurentiis has, according to the report, already planned how to make back the €80m he could have to spend on the Nigerian forward.

Reports in Italian media have suggested that Napoli are close to agreeing terms with LOSC regarding the transfer fee for Osimhen, who seems to have come to terms with his next destination.





Both Manchester United and Manchester City have previously been linked with the 29-year-old and The Athletic claims the latter have already agreed a deal for the Senegalese defender, ready to negotiate with De Laurentiis regarding the asking price of €80m.

But the Citizens could face competition from the Red Devils, with Liverpool previously mentioned as possible suitors.

Koulibaly has been one of the hottest transfer targets in his position in recent years, with Paris Saint-Germain also mentioned to be pondering a move for the Senegal international, who has only appeared 19 times in Serie A this term.