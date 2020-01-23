<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Serie A club Napoli are plotting a £10m move to sign Nigerian forward Sadiq Umar on a permanent deal this month.

Umar is currently on loan at Serbian Super Liga side Partizan from Italian outfit AS Roma.

According to a report in Serbian news outlet Mozzart Sport, Napoli are to sign the 22-year-old before the end of the winter transfer window.





Partizan have the option to sign Umar permanently at the end of the season but they might be tempted to release him this month amid interests from Napoli and Qatari clubs.

Umar has scored 11 goals in 18 league appearances for Partizan this season.