Napoli want to sign Wilfried Zaha and are willing to pay £54.6m for the Crystal Palace winger, Sky Sports reports.

However, the Premier League side are not keen to sell the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has four years remaining on his contract.

Zaha has been the subject of bids from Arsenal and Everton this summer, both of which were turned down by Palace.

Arsenal are now close to signing Lille forward Nicolas Pepe – who Napoli were also keen to sign – with the deal to be completed on Thursday, according to the French side’s president.

Zaha wants to leave Palace this summer, with his preferred move being across London to the Emirates to join his boyhood club Arsenal.

However, their £40m offer was rejected by the Eagles, while Everton are now set to sign Juventus forward Moise Kean after their £55m bid for Zaha was also dismissed.