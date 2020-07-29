



Napoli are expected to announce the signing of Victor Osimhen from Lille any time from today, with Italian sources assuring that the Serie A side parted with €50m plus bonuses and a goalkeeper, Orestis Karnezia, as a makeweight offer.

The €81 million figure given by the media in France probably includes the salary from his five-year contract as well, but does not represent the kind of sum Napoli would pay for a 21-year-old forward.

Multiple Italian sources, including Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà and Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, all point to the same fee.





The Nigeria international already had his medical in Rome over a week ago, then signed the contracts, but the announcement is being delayed until the final details with his agent could be whittled down.

This is reportedly due to commissions and the payment schedule rather than any issues with the player or club. An announcement is expected before Napoli’s last match with Sassuolo,

Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli announced: “We must finalize the agreement with his new agent. We are talking and we will see what happens.”

Now an official deal is a matter of hours from arriving at Napoli’s doorstep.