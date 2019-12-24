Napoli are in negotiations with Celta Vigo for midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, claim multiple sources, with €25m on the table.
The 25-year-old has already been linked with a move to the Stadio San Paolo several times in recent seasons, allegedly recommended by former captain and fellow Slovakian Marek Hamsik.
He only joined Celta Vigo from Nordsjaelland for €5m in the summer of 2017, but his transfer value has sky-rocketed.
There is a release clause in his contract, although it’s not clear if it is worth €35m or €50m.
In any case, the Corriere dello Sport and Corriere del Mezzogiorno newspapers both claim negotiations are on-going with Celta Vigo to strike a deal worth €25m in January.
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed at the weekend that they would “need another midfielder” with new coach Gennaro Gattuso’s switch to a 4-3-3 formation.
The first choice would be Lucas Torreira of Arsenal, but Lobotka is a cheaper and more than credible alternative.