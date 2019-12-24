<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Napoli are in negotiations with Celta Vigo for midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, claim multiple sources, with €25m on the table.

The 25-year-old has already been linked with a move to the Stadio San Paolo several times in recent seasons, allegedly recommended by former captain and fellow Slovakian Marek Hamsik.

He only joined Celta Vigo from Nordsjaelland for €5m in the summer of 2017, but his transfer value has sky-rocketed.

There is a release clause in his contract, although it’s not clear if it is worth €35m or €50m.

In any case, the Corriere dello Sport and Corriere del Mezzogiorno newspapers both claim negotiations are on-going with Celta Vigo to strike a deal worth €25m in January.

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed at the weekend that they would “need another midfielder” with new coach Gennaro Gattuso’s switch to a 4-3-3 formation.

The first choice would be Lucas Torreira of Arsenal, but Lobotka is a cheaper and more than credible alternative.