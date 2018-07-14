Chelsea have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Napoli after Manchester City pulled out of a £50m deal.

Jorginho, 26, has signed a five-year contract to join former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

On Thursday, City were assured by Jorginho’s agent that the player still wanted to join them, despite Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis saying the ex-Verona man favoured Chelsea.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea,” Jorginho said.

“It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win.”