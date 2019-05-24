<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Napoli have made an approach to sign Nathaniel Clyne from Liverpool.

The Serie A side are in the market for a new right-back this summer, and have made contact with the Reds over the England international.

Liverpool value Clyne at £15 million ($19m) and have received interest from both West Ham and Bournemouth, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Napoli have also been linked with Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier. The fact that Clyne is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, though, would make the 28-year-old a cheaper option, with Trippier likely to cost in excess of £25m ($32m).

Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2015, and has since made 103 appearances.

Only 10 of those, however, have come across the last two seasons, with a serious back injury ruining the 2017-18 campaign completely. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s subsequent emergence meant that Clyne was loaned to Bournemouth in January, having stated his desire for first-team football.

He made 15 appearances for the Cherries, who would welcome the chance to sign him on a permanent basis.

Now, though, they will face competition from Italy.