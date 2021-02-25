



Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen will be out of action until early March after suffering head trauma with memory loss, according to Napoli based Doctor Alfredo Bucciero.

The 22-year-old, who has endured a difficult season due to injuries and Covid-19 following his big money move to Naples was rushed to the hospital last weekend after he fell awkwardly and bumped the back of his head on the ground during the final minutes of the Serie A clash against Atalanta.

Despite the Nigerian dropping in and out of consciousness en route to Bergamo’s Papa Giovanni Hospital, new reports have emerged that Osimhen has no memory of the incident.





“He suffered head trauma with memory loss,” explained neurosurgeon Alfredo Bucciero to Radio Kiss Kiss. “Now the medical tests are showing good results, but we still need to wait for the natural recovery time to be completed.

“We don’t have signs of a haematoma on the brain, nor damage to the skullcap. We must be cautious, he needs at least a week of complete rest.

“I think he could be available again from early March. Osimhen is in a rush, he wants to play and asks me to hurry up the process, but in these situations, rest is necessary. We cannot run any risks.”

Osimhen did not feature in the Europa League round of 32 second leg clash against Granada at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples.