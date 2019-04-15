Kalidou Koulibaly grabbed a brace in Napoli’s 3-1 victory over Chievo in Sunday’s Italian Serie A encounter.

Napoli postponed Juventus’ march to the Serie A title and consigned Chievo to relegation with a 3-1 win at the Stadio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side needed a victory to ensure that the Turin club, who lost 2-1 at SPAL on Saturday, would not wrap up their eighth consecutive league championship with a record six games to spare.

Two goals from Kalidou Koulibaly either side of an Arkadiusz Milik strike confirmed Chievo’s demotion.

Even Bostjan Cesar’s late consolation could not save Chievo after a miserable season in which the Verona club have recorded just one win in 32 games.

The result leaves second-placed Napoli on 67 points, 17 behind runaway leaders Juventus on 84.

However, Juve can secure the title by avoiding defeat at home to Fiorentina next weekend.

