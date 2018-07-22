Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian is one of a number of full-back options Napoli are considering moving for this summer, confirmed the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The Italian international is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and has outlined a desire to play more regularly next season.

De Laurentiis has confirmed Napoli are looking to sign a right full-back, with PSV Eindhoven’s Colombian international Santiago Arias one of a number of options they are looking at in addition to Darmian.

Speaking in an interview with Italian outlet Radio Kiss Kiss, De Laurentiis said: “There are five or six names on the list. We are monitoring Arias like Darmian, who can play on both flanks.

“Everybody would like to sign Darmian because of his versatility.”

Darmian’s playing time has been limited since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, with the right-back making just 17 appearances in all competitions last season.

The signing of Diogo Dalot from Porto would suggest his chances at Old Trafford will become even slimmer should he decide to stay next season.

Sky reported last month Darmian’s agent met with Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici with negotiations ongoing.

De Laurentiis dismissed reports linking Napoli to Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne, pointing out the club are soon expecting to have the highly-rated Faouzi Ghoulam back from a serious knee injury.

When asked about Digne, De Laurentiis replied: “Digne? Fake news, I don’t know who he is.

“Ghoulam’s recovery is proceeding very well and he will be back in September.”

De Laurentiis also denied Napoli are interested in signing Alvaro Morata from Chelsea or moving to bring Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani back to the Stadio San Paolo.

“I’ve never called Cavani’s agent”, De Laurentiis said. “I have not met Cavani for many years and I am not going to Paris to meet him.

“I read that PSG want €55m (£49m) for him. We sold Cavani for €63m (£56.2m). I would never allow them to take my money back.”