Napoli have confirmed the signing of Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen from Lille.

Napoli have confirmed the signing of Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen from Lille.

The striker, who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in the 2019-20 season, moves to Naples in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m).


Osimhen had been linked with several top European clubs following his impressive goal scoring season, however he will appear in Serie A in the 2020-21 campaign.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories