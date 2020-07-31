



Napoli have confirmed the signing of Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen from Lille.

The striker, who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in the 2019-20 season, moves to Naples in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m).





Osimhen had been linked with several top European clubs following his impressive goal scoring season, however he will appear in Serie A in the 2020-21 campaign.