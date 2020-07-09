



Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso has addressed rumours linking Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen to the club.

Osimhen has been touted to join Napoli, with reports suggesting he has met with president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Gattuso.

The 21-year-old has flourished in Lille after arriving from Belgium’s Sporting Charleroi at the start of the season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 38 games across all competitions.

The young forward was also named the club’s player of the year and voted the Best African Player in Ligue 1.

“He’s different, but I don’t want to talk about that. If and when Osimhen joins, then I’ll explain the changes,” Gattuso told Sky Sports Italia after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Genoa.





Gattuso also explained that Poland forward Arkadiusz Milik “wants a change of scenery.”

Milik’s current deal expires at the end of 2020-21 and the Poland international is no closer to signing an extension amid links to Serie A champions Juventus, LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid and Premier League side Tottenham among others.

“It’s difficult to find someone better than Milik,” Gattuso added.

“However, when a player believes his time at a club is over and he wants a change of scenery, you have to listen to him.

“You can’t try to keep someone against their will, or it’s difficult to get them to listen or have the right mentality. You have to respect the wishes of the player.”