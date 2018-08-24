Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has hit out at Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri for failing to win a trophy at the Serie A club.

The Blues appointed Sarri in the summer, replacing Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge following a three-year spell in Naples.

The chain-smoking Italian has never won any silverware as a manager, though he repeatedly ran Juventus close during his time at Napoli.

Indeed, in 2017-18, the club were just four points behind the Bianconeri, while they finished five behind in 2016-17 and nine out in 2015-16.

Despite that De Laurentiis has issued a stinging criticism of the 59-year-old, who has thus far overseen two victories for the Blues at the start of the Premier League season, beating Huddersfield Town and Arsenal.

“There remains the pleasure of having played well but also the bitterness of not having won anything,” he told L’Equipe.

“We gave Sarri everything and in three years we didn’t win anything.”

Napoli have appointed Carlo Ancelotti in Sarri’s stead, another Chelsea favourite.

Indeed, the former Real Madrid boss has enjoyed a glittering managerial career, winning league titles with Chelsea, AC Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich, while he has won three Champions League titles, two with Milan and one with Real.

“Ancelotti’s a lovely person, who entered the world of football by mistake,” added De Laurentiis.

“He would do extraordinary things in any industry because he’s a serene guy, who holds no grudges with anyone.

“He also expresses balance, and balance is a rare virtue.”

Napoli won their opening game of the Serie A season, beating Lazio 2-1, and face AC Milan on Saturday.