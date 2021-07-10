Napoli boss: Victor Osimhen knows how to score goals

New Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti recognised the qualities of Victor Osimhen and declared that he will be an important player for his team.

Osimhen linked up with Napoli from Lille last summer following an impressive debut campaign in the French top-flight.

The Nigeria international scored 10 times in 24 appearances in his first season at Napoli despite missing 24 games due to a combination of the shoulder injury he copped on international duty, covid-19 positive test and a head injury.

Spalletti sees remarkable qualities in the 22-year-old and will also try to help the Super Eagles forward improve in the protection of the ball.

“Osimhen knows how to score goals,’ said the boss who has vowed to make the Nigerian a better striker.

‘He (Osimhen) has excellent qualities and will be as important to the team as Mertens and Petagna.’