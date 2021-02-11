



Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso believes Victor Osimhen is not yet at his best following the Nigerian injury layoff , but insists he is progressing gradually.

Osimhen recently returned to action for the Partenopei after spending over three months on the sidelines as a result of shoulder injury.

The 22-year-old has struggled to regain top form after making a couple of substitute appearances since his return from injury.





The striker was handed his first start since the 1-0 win against Bologna in Wednesday’s night Coppa Italia 3-1 defeat to Atalanta.

“It’s not easy to be at the top after 94 days off,” Gattuso told the club website.

“He’s still missing the sprint, his main skill, but he’s progressing gradually. He can do much more.”