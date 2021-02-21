



Napoli have announced they will not be speaking to the media for the foreseeable future after the 4-2 defeat to Atalanta.

The club made the decision and has banned coach Gennaro Gattuso and his players from giving interviews.

This was the latest setback after Thursday’s 2-0 Europa League defeat to Granada.

It piles further pressure on coach Gattuso, with reports increasing that he could be fired.





The Partenopei are sliding down the Serie A standings, as the injury crisis is taking its toll on the squad.

That situation deteriorated further this evening, when Victor Osimhen was stretchered off after losing consciousness during the final minute of the game.

He knocked the back of his head on the ground when falling awkwardly and momentarily lost consciousness.

The Nigeria international has been taken to the local hospital for tests.