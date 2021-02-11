



Moses Simon’s head coach at Nantes Raymond Domenech has been sacked after less than two months in charge with the club languishing in the Ligue 1 relegation play-off place.

Nantes confirmed Domenech’s sacking in a statement released on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The club announced that former player Antoine Kombouare will replace Domenech as they look to break a run of 16 matches without a win in all competitions.

Domenech had been in charge of seven of those games following his appointment in late December.





News of his sacking emerged during Nantes’ 4-2 defeat by Lens in the French Cup on Wednesday, a match Domenech was unable to attend as he was in isolation following a positive Covid-19 test on Monday.

Before being hired by Nantes, Domenech had not managed a team since his sacking as France coach in September 2010.

The 69-year-old took charge of les Bleus in 2004, and took them to the final of the 2006 World Cup final where they lost to Italy on penalties.

He led France to group stage exits at the 2008 European championship and 2010 FIFA World Cup.