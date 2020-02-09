<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nantes’ head coach Christian Gourcuff has heaped praises on Nigerian international winger Simon Moses for his terrific form.

The Nigerian defender scored his ninth goal of the season for the French side in their 3-3 draw away at Dijon.

Gourcuff told the media that he’s delighted to the player, he praised Simon’s consistency before describing him a poison to defenders.





“He is an extremely interesting player. He has an individual capacity to make differences. He is fast, technical, very strong. Obviously, for a defense, he is a poison! He is a very good recruit for Nantes,” the coach told journalists.

Simon has been one of the best performers in the French league this season has been involved in 17 goals and in 26 matches across all competitions for Nantes.