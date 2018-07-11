Nani has returned to Sporting Lisbon for a third time after signing a two-year deal with his former club for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old Portugal winger arrives from Spanish side Valencia after spending last season on loan in Italy with Lazio where he only managed 18 appearances in Serie A.

Nani spent two previous spells with Sporting between 2005-2007 and 2014-2014, playing 113 times and scoring 23 goals for the club.

The former Manchester United winger, who played 147 times for the Premier League club, began his career at Sporting before leaving in 2007 and returning on loan from United in 2014.

Nani, who was valued at around five million euros, was under contract at Valencia until June 2019, and had been also linked with a return to play for former club Fenerbahce in Turkey.