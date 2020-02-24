<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Association of Nigeria Footballers has vowed that the killers of Remo Stars player, Tiamiyu Kazeem, will be brought to book.

In a statement signed by NANF president, Harrison Jalla, on Sunday, the footballers’ body accused the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of being notoriously known for wasting innocent lives at will.

They also called on the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu and the Ogun State Commissioner of Police to investigate the cause of Kazeem’s death.

“The notorious SARS has a reputation of wasting innocent lives at will, their stories are endless. But this particular incident of Tiamiyu Kazeem would be different as NANF will pursue it to its logical conclusion.

“NANF is calling on the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police Ogun State to order a thorough investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of Tiamiyu Kazeem’s death and adequately compensate his family and Remo Stars Football Club of Ijebu Ode,” a part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, a friend of late Remo Stars footballer Tiamiyu Kazeem, Sanni Abubakar, has narrated how the policemen attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ogun State Police Command killed the footballer.

Sanni said he and Kazeem had left their area in Ishaja, Ogun State, to buy engine oil for Kazeem’s car when a Toyota Sienna pulled up beside their car.

Sanni said he was in Kazeem’s car playing music on his phone while Kazeem went into the shop where he had gone to buy the oil for the car.

He said, “They came over to where our car was parked, looked inside and saw me. They asked me for my profession and I told them that I’m a footballer with Remo Stars.





“They started to threaten me with their guns and were screaming at me. This was when Kazeem came out to find out what was happening.”

He added, “They just grabbed Kazeem and bundled him into their Sienna. One of them told me to drive but I told him I couldn’t drive. So, he got in and started Kazeem’s car. They followed one way and drove towards Abeokuta. When I protested and asked where they were taking us to, the SARS officer, who was driving the car, told me that they were taking us to their head office in Abeokuta. He told me that they were FSARS (Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad) officers.

“Despite my protest that we did not commit any crime, he told me to shut up or he will shoot me.

“As we drove along, they stopped at Oyinlomo Junction. The Sienna was in front now, while we were at the back. The SARS officer who drove Kazeem’s car stopped the car and went down to open the bonnet of my friend’s car. When I tried to come down and see why he stopped, he threatened to shoot me if I stepped out.

“So, I stayed in the car, but on second thought, I managed to look through the window and I saw the door of the Sienna being opened and Kazeem was pushed out of the car onto the road, where an oncoming vehicle knocked him down.”

Sanni said he raised the alarm before the SARS officers picked Kazeem up and brought him into his own car.

“I was crying when they carried him, he was gasping and a motorcyclist offered to show us a hospital nearby. When we got to the hospital, Kazeem was rejected and we were directed to the General Hospital, Abeokuta.”