



Enugu Rangers goalkeeper Nana Bonsu says the Flying Antelopes will avenge their 2-1 defeat to Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel when both teams clash in the CAF Confederation Cup matchday four encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu on Sunday.

The North Africans handed the Coal City club their first defeat in Group B at the Olympic Stadium in Sousse last Sunday.

Bright Silas put Rangers ahead in the 14th after he was teed up by former Super Eagles striker Micheal Uchebo, while Etoile rallied back through strikes from Iheb Msakni and Sadam Ben Aziza.

A win against the Tunisians will no doubt enhance Rangers’ chances of advancing into the knockout round and Bonsu, a Ghanaian, insists the team will go all out for a win in the game.

“We are all disappointed to lose the game in Sousse last weekend after scoring first,” Bonsu who once represented Ghana at the U-17 level told newsmen.

“We have another chance to gain revenge against them on Sunday and we are determined to put things right. We made some mistakes in the first leg, which cost us and made us lose the game.

“As a team, we have learned from that and won’t allow that this time around and in subsequent games. The North Africans are very crafty, but their antics won’t affect us.

“Our target is to go far in this competition, and to do that we have to beat Etoile at home which will be good for our objective and aspiration. ”

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men occupy second position in the Group B with four points from three games, a point behind leaders CS Sfaxien.