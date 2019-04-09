<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF) said it had received official invitation letter to participate in the 5th Cup of Africa Nation for Amputee Football (CANAF) billed for Angola in September.

Isah Suleiman, President of NAFF, said on Tuesday that he got the letter via email from Federation for Africa Amputee Football (FAAF), organisers of the tournament.

Suleiman said that the invitation was a confirmation of its active membership with the international body and a proof that NAFF was financially up to date with WAFF, parent body of FAAF.

“We are aware that CANAF tournament is holding this year which we are also planning to attend but the invitation letter from the international body have made our participation official.

“I actually got the invitation letter for our participation over the weekend which is a followup that we have complied to necessary requirement expected from us as affiliated body to WAFF.

“I appreciate the fact that we have the invitation letter for the tournament with us now, because we have been looking forward to get it after completion of our annual requirement,” he added.

The NAFF boss said that necessary preparations for Nigeria’s participation would commence in earnest, adding that arrangement have been concluded for board meeting which main focus would be on CANAF tournament.

He said that there was need for the body to ensure that necessary buildup programmes for the national team’s participation in the tournament were thoroughly executed early enough.

“The footballers have been training, although towards the tournament but we are going to meet at the board level next week to discuss issues at the board level, particularly on CANAF.

“Although the tournament is in September, but we need to embark on early preparations to enable us do the needful in the buildup so that we can achieve a good mileage,” Suleiman added.

According to him, it was the desire of NAFF to make the outing of the national team, known as ‘Special Eagles’, worthwhile in the 5th edition of the biennial tournament.

NAN reports that the CANAF organised by FAAF was used to determine the best team in the continent and also serves as part of qualifiers for WAFF organised Amputee World Cup.