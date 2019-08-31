<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nacho Monreal has completed his move from Arsenal to Real Sociedad, joining the Liga side on a two-year deal.

Monreal leaves north London after six years, playing over 150 Premier League games for the club and winning three FA Cups.

In a statement Arsenal said: “During his time with us, Nacho played in his natural left-back position and also in central defence. He won three FA Cups, three Community Shields and played a big part in our run to the Europa League final last season.

“A full international since 2009, Nacho was part of the Spain squad at the 2018 World Cup. He’s made 22 appearances for his country.

“We would like to thank Nacho for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future.”