Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the sky is the limit for midfielder Naby Keita.

Keita, 23, joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for around £52 million this summer and impressed in his first game in the Premier League — a 4-0 win at home to West Ham United. And the Guinea international can continue to improve according to his manager.

“Naby, we all have no clue how good he can be,” Klopp told multiple newspapers. “He’s too young to judge him. What can we say?

“Obviously he learned very quickly already in the last few years, from Austria to Leipzig, now here.

“So he adapts constantly and brings himself to the next level. Adapts to the other players, uses them really well.

“I don’t want to make it too big [a thing], it’s just that I don’t know. If you asked me what his greatest strength was, I couldn’t say it really. It’s not because he’s not long enough here. But he’s a very smart footballer.”