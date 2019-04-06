<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Naby Keita is ‘happy’ to score his first goal for Liverpool in their 3-1 victory over Southampton in Friday’s Premier League game.

The Guinea international levelled for Jurgen Klopp’s men after Shane Long’s opener before Mohamed Salah’s 50th league goal for the Reds and Jordan Henderson’s strike helped them to return to the summit of the log, having secured two points more than Manchester City who have a game at hand.

The 24-year-old midfielder has struggled for consistency since arriving on the Merseyside last summer.

However, he has taken to the social media to express his joy on opening his account and helping the Anfield outfit with a win at St Mary’s Stadium.

“So happy for my first goal and three points,” Keita posted on Instagram.

Keita who has been limited to 13 starts in 22 league appearances for Liverpool will hope for another starting role when his side tackle FC Porto in Tuesday’s Champions League game.