Naby Keita has showered encomium on Liverpool’s fans for their support in their 2-1 win over Leicester City in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino goals were enough to help Jurgen Klopp’s men nick their fourth win in succession despite an attempted fightback from the Foxes driven by Rachid Ghezzal’s 63rd-minute effort.

The Guinea international came off the bench to help fortify the team and ensured that the Reds did not miss out on the maximum points.

And following the triumph at the King Power Stadium, the 23-year-old midfielder has taken to the social media to heap praise on their fans for their show of solidarity that ‘kept the team going’ in the encounter.

“Important three points at a tough place to come, travelling support kept us going,” Keita posted on Instagram.

The win ensured that Liverpool maintain their place at the top of the log with 12 points from four games.

They travel to Wembley Stadium for their next Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on September 15.