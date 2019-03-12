



Former Super Eagles player Mutiu Adepoju has urged the Nigeria senior men national team to try as much as possible to win their engagements against Seychelles and Egypt for the sake of reaping points ahead of next month’s AFCON 2019 draws.

Adepoju speaking in a chat said as much as the Seychelles game look unimportant, it is still very important because of the possible consequences it can have on Nigeria’s rankings in terms of seeding teams for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Nigeria are 4th in Africa and wins against Seychelles and Egypt could move the Eagles higher or worst case maintain their 4th spot which will keep the Eagles among the top 5 to join Egypt who as host occupy Pot A1 already.