Mutiu Adepoju believes Super Eagles have what it takes to shut out Bafana Bafana of South Africa from the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Both teams will flex football muscles on Wednesday in one of the quarterfinal matches of the tournament, and the ‘Headmaster’, as Adepoju is fondly called, tells newsmen that though Bafana Bafana have stepped up their football, the Super Eagles have better players, and should prevail over them in Wednesday’s battle.

“South Africa knocking out hosts, Egypt, is a testament to their improved game,” Adeopju observes.

“Of course, they played well, but I strongly believe Super Eagles have better players in terms of experience and quality than South Africa.

“It will be a difficult game. At this stage, you don’t expect an easy match, but of course, Super Eagles will win and they have the potential to prevail over the Banana Bafana,” Adepoju explains.

Wednesday’s clash at the Cairo International Stadium will be the 14th confrontation between the two sides.

In their previous 13 meeting, Super Eagles won six, drew five and lost twice, including South Africa’s historic 2-0 win at Uyo in 2017.

Adepoju reflects on the Super Eagles 3-2 win over Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Saturday’s 2019 AFCON Round of 16 tie in Alexandria, saying the team’s performance was a remarkable improvement from the 2-0 defeat to Madagascar in their last Group B match.

“First, the midfield combination (selection) was okay. It ensured quick buildup and fast breaks,” Adepoju remarks.

“Passes were coming quickly to the attackers, hence the team scored three goals.

“Yes, the Super Eagles conceded two goals in the game. I won’t say it was due to porosity of the defence line. It was just a moment of panic because the cross that came from the left was not properly dealt with.”