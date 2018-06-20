Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju says Senegal’s victory over Poland will inspire other African teams participating in the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup.

Adepoju said this on his Twitter handle @mutiuadepoju8 following the Teranga Lions 2-1 victory over Poland in their first Group H encounter on Tuesday.

“This is the true spirit of African football. Thumbs up Senegal and hope this victory will inspire Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt. An African team for the semifinals.

“It is a well deserved victory and I hope the Super Eagles can do better,” the tweet read.

Aside Senegal, all other African teams have lost thier first group matches.