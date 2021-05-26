Former Nigerian midfielder Mutiu Adepoju believes Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has what it takes to perform at the highest level.

Onuachu, who was recently named the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year for 2020-21 after emerging as the top-scoring African in Europe’s top 10 leagues, has become the toast of most clubs in Europe.

The 26-year-old also scored 33 league goals to claim the top scorer award as his most productive season helped KRC Genk win the Belgian Cup and secure a European Champions League spot.

Reacting to his incredible performance with Genk in the Belgian League, Adepoju in a chat with an online newspaper stated that Onuachu will be a great asset for any club in Europe.





“He can perform as long as he finds a club that can play to his capacity. Definitely, he is a great player and he will score goals anywhere across Europe.

“Any club that would buy him would have seen him play and would know he would be able to blend to their philosophy. All he needs is to keep playing and get used to what the club wants.

In March 2019, Onuachu scored Nigeria’s fastest ever international goal against Egypt on his full debut, which helped the Super Eagles to their first victory over the Pharaohs in 29 years.