<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles player Mutiu Adepoju has stated that Odion Ighalo’s loan move to Manchester United has definitely put the former Watford striker back in the national team radar even without expressing interest of a return.

Adepoju speaking in a chat with newsmen described the move as a good one for the striker and believes he should be monitored for a possible recall but stressed that the decision on a possible return should be left to the striker to make but certainly will arouse interest should he hit the ground running at Old Trafford.





“His move to Manchester United is a very good move and on the part of whether he should be monitored or convinced to come back to the national team, I think that decision should be left for him to take if he wants to come back. Nobody should be forced back.”