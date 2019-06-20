<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Nigerian midfielder Mutiu Adepoju believes the Super Eagles are among the favourites to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, based on their squad depth and quality players.

Gernot Rohr’s men are in Egypt to challenge for a fourth African title, but they must first see off Madagascar, Burundi and Guinea in Group B.

While acknowledging that the Super Eagles will head into the finals in the North African country as contenders for the trophy, he feels pressurising the team to emerge as champions could serve as an obstacle for the three-time African winners.

“Nigeria is always favourite because they are the team to beat and that’s why it’s not surprising when you see teams who play against them come out in full force,” Adepoju said.

“Those who tip the Super Eagles as favourites are not wrong because of the quality of players they parade.

“Nevertheless, I would want us to move step by step and see how we progress in the competition.

“That being said, it will be disappointing if the Super Eagles don’t make it to the final because every Nigerian wants to see them up there.

“However, anything can happen in football because you can play the best game and still lose. Mind you, other teams in Egypt are not there to make up the numbers – they want to win also.

“But our focus is to see the team do very well and play to instructions – not fans mounting pressure on the