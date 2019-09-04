<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian youngsters will make great exploits in any of the top five European Leagues, but former Super Eagles player Mutiu Adepoju, had rated Laliga as the best for great exploit stating that the league brings out the finest in every footballer.

The Former Nigeria international and Laliga Ambassador made this known in a chat at the Season Premiere for the 2019/2020 Spanish Laliga Season recently in Lagos.

“The best players and the best clubs are in laliga, and that is the right platform needed for the best of talents in Nigerian and African football to grow,

“We really have to grow and develop viable structure that will effect meaningful transition from grassroots football to topflight league if truly we would harness the great potentials abound in Nigerian and the continent at large.

“I have the opportunity to see it not only at the home front but in Europe. So, there is still work to do for government at the federal, state and local government level.

“I will advise the new sport minister to really give all moribund sports facilities in the country a new lease of life. The round leather game is viable to take the youth away from the street and export the potentials for commensurate value and as well recreate real sense of patriotism and nationalism in our youths.”

Nigerian player, Chidozie Awaziem who was recently signed by CD Leganes will join the likes of Azeez Ramon of Granada FC, Kenneth Omeruo of CD Leganes and Samuel Chwukwueze of Villareal to represent Nigeria in the Spanish league.

The head Master, as Adepoju was fondly called in his playing days said Nigerians should look forward to yet another remarkable season and fresh performance of the Nigeria internationals playing in the league.

Speaking earlier, Head LaLiga Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello said, “We are happy to bring to our Nigerian fans another season of exciting football experience.

“This season, LaLiga plans to reinforce its commitment to the Nigerian market through partnerships such as the LaLiga – NPFL coaching seminar for Nigerian youth coaches, the LaLiga – NPFL U-15 tournament, the MoU signing with the NWFL to bolster women’s sports, the partnership with HiFL and LaLiga’s partnership with Lagos Business School to provide sports business management programmes,” he said.

Perez confirmed that LaLiga will continue to offer leading television broadcast technology to millions of fans across the world this season. State-of-the-art aerial cameras are now operative at 11 different LaLiga stadiums, with Getafe, Eibar and Real Sociedad the latest clubs to adopt the technology,

while eight stadiums offer 360° replays. 4K cinematic production is now a permanent feature of LaLiga Santander broadcasts, which last season reached an audience of over 2.7 billion fans around the world. This season will also see the return of VAR (Video Assisted Referee) following a highly successful first season in which the ‘correct decision rate’ in disputed incidents rose from 91.5% to 96.92%.