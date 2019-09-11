<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles player, Mutiu Adepoju, The Headmaster as he is fondly called, said the Nigerian players were fired up and were fantastic in their finishing, pointing out that the first half was a fast and high quality game well orchestrated by the Super Eagles.

Adepoju speaking with brila.net said “The team were compact in the first half breaking into counter attack very often and getting the lead which was very good, in the second half they slowed down a bit with the changes but I still saw a good team for the future.”

The veteran also adviced Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, to review the game and block the holes in the teams defense moving forward “conceding two goals in the second half within one minute I believe the coach should watch it and try to correct that, nevertheless I believe it was a very good game against a strong tactical team”

He also expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the new players, singling out Semi Ajayi, Victor Osimhen and Joe Aribo who scored the first goal “I believe we have good players that can sit in during the 2021 qualifiers.”