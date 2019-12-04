<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has stated that invitation of players to the national team should be kept open as long as Nigerian players continue to shine at club level.

Adepoju speaking in a chat with newsmen after Nigeria and Bordeaux player Josh Maja got a hattrick of goals in Bordeaux’s 6-0 thrashing of Nimes in Tuesdays night’s Ligue un clash. He added that this can only increase the competition level in the national team.

“I’ve seen video of him, he’s a very good player too, I think we have talent in Nigeria and when we have so many options and players to chose from, it makes the national team to be very competitive one.”