Ex-internationals, Mutiu Adepoju and Friday Ekpo have hailed Nigeria’s post Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 stability after a number of retirements before and just after the AFCON threatened the spine of the Super Eagles team with uncertainties surrounding how quick the team will stabilise.

Ekpo, who spoke to newsmen, thumbed up the team and how quickly this was managed with the introduction of youthful and enterprising players and some who also stepped up to lay claims for national team invitation.

He, thereafter, pleaded for patience with the coach and the new-look Super Eagles team.

“As a young team, they almost put every one of us under pressure, but we knew they are going to turn things around.

“We should be patient with them even with the coach and see how he works out the magic with the new-look Super Eagles. They are all young upcoming stars and they will prove themselves very worthy enough,” Ekpo said.

Similarly, Adepoju commended the response of Nigerian players who stepped up in the year 2019 to stake claims for national team calls.

Adepoju speaking in a chat with brila.net said there are a number of players who keep pushing at their club side just to get a look in from the national team and he added that it is good when the coach is spoilt for choices because the team gets better with that.

“There are players pushing to get into the team, so I think It’s a very good thing when the coach has so many options, it makes it so very good.”