Ex-international, Mutiu Adepoju, is confident that the deadly virus called Covid-19, which is currently ravaging the whole world, will soon vanish away.

The global plague has forced the postponement of all sport, including the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga.

In a series of tweets, the former Nigeria international who is one of the La Liga ambassadors has issued a plea for everyone to stay safe while assuring the beautiful game will be back soon.





“A world without football is like an airplane without a propeller. The last few days have been one of the most boring in my life because footballing activities are suspended,” Adepoju tweeted.

“If we adhere to the simple health rules, we will kick this mammoth out and football will be back again. One thing I’m very sure of is that we will win this battle. Peace is unto you all.

“Coronavirus is temporary, football remains for life so let us all stay alive to enjoy football.”