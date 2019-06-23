<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mutiu Adepoju, an ex-international, has commended the Super Eagles for their win over Burundi on Saturday, charging them however to employ faster and more coordinated transition in their subsequent games.

Adepoju told newsmen in Abuja on Saturday after the match that the team could go far in the competition if the right tactics are employed.

Newsmen report that the Super Eagles secured a narrow 1-0 win over debutants Burundi in their opening match of the 2019 AFCON, with substitute Odion Ighalo scoring with a cool finish.

Adepoju who maintained that there were no more minnows in African football praised the resilience of the Eagles for picking up the three points.

“You know there are no longer minnows in African football, so we have to respect the Burundi team and others.

“I commend the boys for a job well done. But going forward I think we need faster transition from defence to midfield and attack.

“We need to have the ability to surprise our opponents and not to be very predictable,” he said.

The 1994 Afcon winner said the introduction of Ahmed Musa and Odion Igahlo in the second half changed the game.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support the Eagles so as to bring back the Cup at the end of the tournament.

The Super Eagles will take on West African counterparts Guinea on Wednesday in their next match in the group.